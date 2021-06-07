Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 7 held for illegal mining, theft in Amritsar village; 5 tipper trucks, JCB impounded
chandigarh news

7 held for illegal mining, theft in Amritsar village; 5 tipper trucks, JCB impounded

A case under various Sections of the Mining Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Chatiwind police station
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:17 AM IST
7 held for illegal mining, theft in Amritsar village; 5 tipper trucks, JCB impounded

AMRITSAR

Seven persons have been arrested for illegally excavating soil from private and government land at Pandoori village, 15 km from the district headquarters.

The accused have been identified as Harpal Singh of Ekalgadda village, Balwinder Singh of Mundapind village, Manjinder Singh of Seikh village in Tarn Taran, and Baldev Singh of Warring village in Jalandhar. The identity of three others is yet to be ascertained, said police.

Police have also recovered five tipper trucks and a JCB (earthmoving machine) during a raid in the village. A case under various Sections of the Mining Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Chatiwind police station.

The raid was conducted on the basis of a complaint lodged by Gurmeet Singh, sub-divisional officer (SDO), river works and mining, Amritsar.

“The accused were found to be involved in digging up government and private land in the village outskirts,” said Chatiwind station house officer Manmeetpal Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP