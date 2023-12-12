Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
7 heritage items from Chandigarh to be auctioned in US

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 12, 2023 09:46 AM IST

As many as seven heritage furniture items from Chandigarh will go under the hammer in the US on December 13.

On November 15, eight other heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for 45.09 lakh in the US. (HT File)

Having an auction price of 36.68 lakh, the articles, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, include a pair of folding armchairs, a set of eight office chairs, a coffee table, a lighting desk and a chair, a set of five low stools, a sewing stool and a set of four stools.

On November 15, eight other heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for 45.09 lakh in the US.

Also designed by Jeanneret, these included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair.

Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from the city were sold for 1.24 crore in the US. The auctioned items included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, a desk and an armchair, a desk and a stool, a pair of armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed, all designed by Jeanneret. During another auction held on October 5, as many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were auctioned in France for a total of 3.81 crore, the highest so far this year.

