7 Kashmir varsity students booked under UAPA for celebrating India’s world cup loss

Police have booked seven students of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), following their confrontation with students hailing from outside J&K after cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.

The seven students, who hail from Kashmir, have been booked under Section 13 of the UAPA and sections 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Ganderbal police station (iStock)

The incident was triggered after India lost the match. The case was registered on the complaint of Sachin Bains, a resident of Punjab, who is pursuing BVSC course at the varsity.

According to the complaint that named the seven students, he said, “…after the match, they started abusing me and targeting me for being a supporter of our country and threatened me shut up, or I would be shot.”

The complaint also said that the “accused raised pro-Pakistan slogans that created fear among the students from outside the UT.”

Student leader Nasir Khuehami urged Union home minister Amit Shah and J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to drop the charges against students.

“7 Kashmiri students enrolled at the SKUAST Kashmir arrested after celebrating India’s World Cup loss; booked under UAPA. Urged HM @AmitShahJi, JKLG @manojsinha_Ji to drop sedition charges on the students, as it is an unacceptably harsh punishment that could ruin their futures,” he posted on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly twitter.

