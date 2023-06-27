7 members of snatchers’ gang held, mobile phones, vehicles recovered

The Division number 7 police busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of seven accused, including a proclaimed offender. The police have recovered 10 stolen mobile phones, two stolen motorcycles sans number plates, a stolen scooter, two sharp-edged weapons and ₹5,000 in cash from them.

The Division number 7 police busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of seven accused, including a proclaimed offender. The police have recovered 10 stolen mobile phones, two stolen motorcycles sans number plates, a stolen scooter, two sharp-edged weapons and ₹ 5,000 in cash from them. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Kamaljir Singh alias Vijay, 34, of Baba Jeewan Singh Nagar, Ankit Tandon alias Ankit, 32, of Shanti Vihar, Arshdeep Singh alias Bobby, 27, of MS Nagar octroi post, Amandeep Singh alias Aman, 38, of Guru Ramdas Nagar, Baljit Singh alias Sheru, 29, of Baba Jeewan Singh Nagar, Dharamvir Singh alias Goni, 34, of village Jandiali and Ramesh Kumar alias Deepak, 35, of Khasi Kalan.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Gurdev Singh said that the team of Division number 7 police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The accused used to target commuters especially labourers returning home after night shift and women. The accused used to snatch mobile phones and other valuables by threatening them with sharp edged weapons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ACP added that among the arrested accused Kamaljit, Arshdeep Amandeep and Dharamvir are already facing FIRs in different cases. Arshdeep is a proclaimed offender in two cases registered at Moti Nagar and Division number 7 police stations under Section 379, 411 of IPC and section 399, 402 of the IPC, respectively.

The ACP added that another case under Section 379B (2) and 34 of IPC has been registered against the accused at Division number 7 police station. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON