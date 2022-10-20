70% stubble burning cases in Punjab from Majha alone

Amid the rising cases of stubble burning in Punjab, a sizeable chunk is coming from the Majha region.

Of the total 2,625 cases reported so far this year, 1,823 cropped up in Majha region alone, constituting almost 70%.

As per government data, Tarn Taran leads with 807 cases so far, followed by Amritsar with 788 and Gurdaspur with 228.

On October 19, out of the 436 total cases reported in Punjab, Tarn Taran contributed 124, Amritsar 82 and Gurdaspur 64 – a total of 270 (62%).

“The paddy harvest is in full swing in Majha. Thus, farmers are clearing the fields by burning paddy straw. Field staff is dissuading farmers from burning straw,” said an official.

“Satellites detected 436 active fire incidents in Punjab on October 19. Whereas on the same day in 2020, 698 active fire events were captured by satellite and 496 in 2021,” said a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) official.

As per records, in October 2020, a total of 7,115 stubble burning cases were reported in Punjab, but the number came down to 2,942 in 2021.

“Punjab is doing well as compared to previous years as per the data. We are hopeful that the number and area under paddy straw burning will reduce. The state government is working hard over this issue. The in-situ and ex-situ usage of paddy straw has increased. Besides, the state government is working proactively for the usage of machinery distributed for handling of paddy straw,” said PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig. He was speaking while launching a mass movement drive of Punjabi University students to motivate farmers to shun stubble burning.

