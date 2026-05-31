70-year-old industrialist, wife found murdered in Ludhiana

An elderly industrialist and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Ludhiana’s Janta Nagar on Saturday morning.

Kin of the victims outside their residence in Janta Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The victims, identified as Kuldeep Singh (70) and his wife Harmeet Kaur (69), had suffered multiple injuries allegedly inflicted with blunt weapons. According to police, the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating that the couple may have been killed more than 24 hours before they were discovered. A murder case against unidentified persons has been registered at Division No. 6 police station.

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The couple, who lived alone, had not been in contact with relatives for the past two days. Concerned over unanswered phone calls, Kuldeep’s brother-in-law, Davinder Singh, visited the house on Saturday.

“The main door was bolted from inside and no one responded despite repeated knocking. We also noticed a foul smell coming from the house and immediately informed the police,” he said.

Victim Kuldeep Singh (HT)

Victim Harmeet Kaur (HT)

The couple is survived by five daughters, four of whom are settled abroad, while one is married and lives in Ghaziabad.

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{{^usCountry}} Police entered the house through a rear entrance and found the bodies inside a room. Preliminary investigations revealed severe injuries to the victims’ heads and faces. Investigators suspect the couple was attacked while asleep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police entered the house through a rear entrance and found the bodies inside a room. Preliminary investigations revealed severe injuries to the victims’ heads and faces. Investigators suspect the couple was attacked while asleep. {{/usCountry}}

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Kuldeep had previously owned a furnace factory, which he sold four years ago. The couple had also suffered the loss of their only son, who died in a road accident near Jugiana 18 years ago.

Neighbours told police they had not seen the couple for the past two days. Eyewitnesses said the condition of the bodies suggested a brutal assault inside the house.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Karanveer Singh said the victims were likely killed using blunt weapons. Since the main entrance was locked from inside, police suspect the assailants entered and exited through the back door or a window.

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The motive behind the double murder remains unclear. However, police have ruled out robbery as a possible motive.

Investigators have identified two suspects, including a woman, after examining CCTV footage from the area. Efforts are underway to locate and question them.

Police said the accused took away the victims’ mobile phones after the crime and kept them switched on without answering calls. The phones were later found dumped near the main gate of the house on Saturday.