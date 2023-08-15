Mohali: One arrested in Ludhiana woman’s murder case

Over three weeks after a 70- year- old woman from Ludhiana succumbed to her injuries on July 22 after being attacked by her nephews at her brother’s residence in Adarsh Nagar, Zirakpur, the police arrested one of the accused involved in the murder of the woman on Monday.

A case under Sections 302 and 506 of the IPCwas registered at Zirakpur police station and a special team, consisting of inspector Simarjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) Zirakpur, was formed to catch the accused

The main accused, identified as Suraj, was arrested from Purana Thana, near Patiala Chowk, Zirakpur.

Briefing the media, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said on July 19, the victim, identified as Sharifa of Samrala, Ludhiana, visited her brother’s residence, where she got into an argument with her three nephews—Suraj, Shekhar and Sagar. Following the altercation, she was violently attacked by three of them with a sharp weapon/broken bottle, during which she got grievously injured. Later, she succumbed to the injuries. All the accused were absconding since the crime.

Providing more details, the SSP said after registering a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Zirakpur police station, a special team, consisting of inspector Simarjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) Zirakpur, was formed to catch the accused.

“Raids were conducted at several locations suspected to be used as hideouts by the accused. Acting on human intelligence and technical inputs, the team on Monday arrested Suraj, the SSP added.

