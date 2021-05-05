71% beds in Himachal Pradesh hospitals occupied, shows data

About 71% beds in the dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs) and hospitals in Himachal are occupied and the remaining ones would be filled up soon if the cases continue to spiral, suggest the data obtained from the health department.

Two hospitals in Shimla — Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU) — are full to capacity. At Deen Dayal Upadhyay, there are 127 patients against its 90-bed capacity. “Right now, we have adequate stock of oxygen,” said medical superintendent Dr Ravinder Mokhta.

Patients in critical care from Rohru, Chopal, Theog, and Rampur are also referred to DDU. “We are trying to accommodate every patient requiring treatment,” said IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janakraj Pakhretia. “More beds are being added to the new OPD block. We have also taken over the wards in medicine department,” he added.

As per the data, the state has a total capacity of 1,967 beds in DCHCs of which, 1,397 were occupied as of May 4.

Himachal has 28 DCHCs and dedicated Covid hospitals of which, IGMC, Shimla; Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda; and Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi are tertiary centres.

Among the patients admitted in the centres, 1,183 are on oxygen support and 43 on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, the situation in the dedicated Covid care centres across the 12 districts is slightly better. Of the total 1,387 beds in these centres, only 286 (20%) are currently occupied. A government spokesperson said more than 90% of the people infected with Covid were in home isolation in the state and there was no need to panic as enough beds and oxygen were available.

Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, deputy commissioner of Kangra, which is the worst-hit district, said the situation was bit grim there with 95% beds in Covid facilities occupied.

“All 40 ICU beds at RPGMC, Tanda, are occupied and we are trying to add 25 more beds. Also, another 25-bed facility has been created at Rajiv Gandhi Government Ayurvedic College, Paprola,” he added.

Twenty-five beds will be added to the facility every day, he said, adding that 40 beds will also be set up at Fortis Hospital on April 7.

