72 fresh Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 72 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of the total cases, 63 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw nine infections. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 80, with active positive cases reaching 862.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 55,281 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.415 crores.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 424 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 104 and 80 active cases, respectively.

Officials said with 34 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 13 in Baramulla with no or single-digit cases in 18 districts.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,26,275 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.40%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,31,566 and the death-toll stands at 4,429.

The officials said that 37,495 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,145 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 844 deaths.