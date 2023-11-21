close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 75% private sector quota law enacted to mislead people: Hooda

75% private sector quota law enacted to mislead people: Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 21, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Hooda said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government’s 75% private sector quota law, held unconstitutional and ultra vires by the court, was enacted merely to “mislead” the people of the state.

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government’s 75% private sector quota law, held unconstitutional and ultra vires by the court, was enacted merely to “mislead” the people of the state.

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government’s 75% private sector quota law, held unconstitutional and ultra vires by the court, was enacted merely to “mislead” the people of the state. (HT File Photo)
Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government’s 75% private sector quota law, held unconstitutional and ultra vires by the court, was enacted merely to “mislead” the people of the state. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, the Congress leader claimed that 75% reservation for youth in private sector was a phrase coined by the ruling alliance to gain political mileage.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The BJP-JJP’s drama of providing 75% reservation was thoroughly exposed in the court. The court struck down the law since it was implemented by the government without application of mind. If the BJP-JJP government was serious about providing employment to youth, then it should have protected the interest of Haryana youth by not relaxing the domicile regulations,” Hooda said.

“The cancellation of veterinary surgeon recruitments has once again shown that scams are taking place repeatedly in this government,” Hooda said.

Hooda reiterated that members and chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) should be subjected to investigations as several irregularities have come to light in the recruitment process. “People in high positions who have protected perpetrators should also be brought to justice. If the government is not protecting scamsters, then why is it shying from impartial and high-level investigation,” the former CM said.

“The post of HPSC chairman is being occupied by a person from another state and shows that the BJP-JJP regime is anti-Haryana,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out