75% private sector quota law enacted to mislead people: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government’s 75% private sector quota law, held unconstitutional and ultra vires by the court, was enacted merely to “mislead” the people of the state. Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government’s 75% private sector quota law, held unconstitutional and ultra vires by the court, was enacted merely to “mislead” the people of the state. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, the Congress leader claimed that 75% reservation for youth in private sector was a phrase coined by the ruling alliance to gain political mileage.

“The BJP-JJP’s drama of providing 75% reservation was thoroughly exposed in the court. The court struck down the law since it was implemented by the government without application of mind. If the BJP-JJP government was serious about providing employment to youth, then it should have protected the interest of Haryana youth by not relaxing the domicile regulations,” Hooda said.

“The cancellation of veterinary surgeon recruitments has once again shown that scams are taking place repeatedly in this government,” Hooda said.

Hooda reiterated that members and chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) should be subjected to investigations as several irregularities have come to light in the recruitment process. “People in high positions who have protected perpetrators should also be brought to justice. If the government is not protecting scamsters, then why is it shying from impartial and high-level investigation,” the former CM said.

“The post of HPSC chairman is being occupied by a person from another state and shows that the BJP-JJP regime is anti-Haryana,” he said.

