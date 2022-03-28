75K candidates take constable recruitment exam in Himachal

More than 75 thousand candidates took the screening exam for the post of constables in the Himachal Pradesh Police department at 81 centres set up across 12 districts of the state on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police department had put in place elaborate arrangements to check cheating and other unfair means by candidates appearing in the exam, the duration of which was one hour. The test is for 80 marks.

Drone cameras were deployed for surveillance and CCTV cameras were installed in the examination halls/rooms/corridors and videographers were also hired for a fair and transparent exam.

All candidates were allowed inside the examination after proper frisking and metal detectors and door frame metal detectors were installed on the entrance of examination centres.

Centre superintendents as well as invigilators were hired from government and private educational institutes for fair and smooth conduct of exams. Flying squads headed by commandants were also deployed for surprise checking while vigilance teams from the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau were deployed outside the examination centres for surveillance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CID teams were deployed for collecting intelligence. Jammers were installed in all examination centres/halls to restrict all kinds of communications through electronic means.

As many as 1,334 posts of constable are to be filled. Of these, 932 are for male constables, 311 for females and 91 for male constables as driver. In all, 1,87,311 applications have been received.

The maximum 293 posts are to be filled in Kangra district, followed by 194 in Mandi and 158 in Shimla. As many as 112 posts are to be filled in Solan district, 103 in Sirmaur, 102 each in Una and Chamba, 89 in Hamirpur, 86 in Kullu and 74 in Bilaspur. In the twin tribal districts, 16 posts are to be filled in Kinnaur and five in Lahaul and Spiti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the director-general of police, Sanjay Kundu appreciated the efforts of all officers and other ranks of the Himachal Pradesh Police for successfully conducting the written examination.

“We also thank all the candidates for their discipline and cooperation,” Kundu said in a press statement.