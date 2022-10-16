7-months progress: Mann govt outperformed in all sectors, says minister

Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Sunday said that the state government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann has eliminated corruption and mafia culture patronised by previous governments during the past seven decades. He was presenting the report card of seven months performance of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Addressing a press conference here at party’s headquarter, Arora slammed previous Congress, SAD and BJP governments for pushing Punjab into debt as most of their leaders were indulged in malpractices and they filled their own coffers, he said.

Listing the achievements of the AAP government, Arora, who also holds the charge of information and public relations department said that the Mann government took historic decisions in seven months which the previous governments had failed to take in the over past 70 years of their regime.

“Our government has regularised services of 9,000 teachers and a process initiated to regularise the services of remaining 28,000 contractual staff. The government has also started the process for 26,000 posts lying vacant in various government departments in boards along with filling the 2500 posts of various cadres filled in the police department,” said Arora. He said that the state government launched crackdown on corrupt leaders and have arrested 220 influential people, politicians and bureaucrats.

Replying to a media query over ongoing inquiries against opposition leaders, Arora said that unlike previous governments, AAP is not doing vendetta politics and actions will only be initiated after investigation team finds them guilty.

Arora said that the AAP government has taken pro-farmers decisions including giving MSP on Moong as third crop after procuring it at an MSP price of Rs. 7,275 per quintal and price of sugarcane has been increased by ₹20 per quintal from ₹360 to ₹380.

Arora said that to provide free and best health services 100 Aam Aadmi clinics have been opene, 16 new medical colleges have been announced, Dr Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Mullanpur has been inaugurated at Mullanpur and government freed panchayat land worth crores which was under illegal encroachment for many years.

He said that the government has ended monopoly of private operators in state, and has started Volvo buses to Delhi airport.

According to him, the anti-gangster task force has been constituted and notorious criminals have been arrested. He reiterated that CM Mann is working to make the state as ‘Rangla Punjab’ again.