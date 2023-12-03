7th Military Lit Fest kicks off in Chandigarh

The two-day Military Literature Festival (MLF) 2023 kick-started at the Sukhna Lake Sports Complex on Saturday.

School students during the Military Lit Fest at the Sukhna Lake Sports Complex in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The seventh edition of the fest was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar.

Katiyar said concerted efforts like these will go a long way in imbuing the spirit of patriotism and nationalism in the youth, and motivating them to join the defence forces.

A joint initiative of the Punjab government, Chandigarh administration and Western Command Headquarters at Chandimandir, the annual affair offers youngsters aspiring to join the defence forces a peep into the discipline of military life, besides laying an engrossing platform for discussions on issues of national, international and geo-political significance.

The first day of the fest witnessed engrossing discussions on various topics, including military, strategic, and diplomatic lessons to be learnt by India from the conflict in Ukraine, and the strategy India should follow to deal with a declining Pakistan and a Taliban bent upon expansion.

During the first panel discussion, Lieutenant General Prakash Menon said no country could ever be self-reliant and the endeavour of any responsible leadership should be to ensure availability of diverse supply chains of critical weapons of global warfare, whenever required.

The second session of the day included stimulating discussions on “How to deal with the face-off with China today in terms of weapons technology and self-reliance” with speakers, including member of Parliament Manish Tewari.

The last session featured acclaimed Punjabi writer and poet Surjit Patar, who enthralled the hall with his deep understanding of Punjab’s martial poetry.

The second and final day of the fest will see discussions on the Israel-Hamas war, and its diplomatic and military lessons for India, the Lahore Darbar and its gift of the northwest frontier Kashmir, Baltistan and Ladakh to India.

Opening of Gateway to Ladakh, the victory at Zojila in the autumn of 1948, and the legacy of Chinese emperor Ying Zheng will also be deliberated upon.