7th World Congress on science, medicine in cricket begins in Chandigarh

A three-day long “7th World Congress on Science and Medicine in Cricket”, an international conference commenced on Friday, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cricket physiotherapy & rehabilitation workshop at Hotel Taj in Chandigarh. The scientific programme encompasses a wide array of topics, reflecting the multifaceted nature of cricket science. In the workshop, a total of 350 attendees participated, including 60 members of BCCI and 70 from all cricket-playing nations. (HT Photo)

In the workshop, a total of 350 attendees participated, including 60 members of BCCI and 70 from all cricket-playing nations. The full-day workshop on injury prevention was aimed at BCCI physiotherapists, focusing on injury prevention.

Two different workshops, one on knee arthroscopy and another on shoulder arthroscopy, were also conducted.

During the evening, two separate sessions were held to examine the comparison of mortality rates and the lifespan of Australian male first-class cricketers in contrast to the general Australian population. These discussions also delved into insights into the future of sports in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical concerns in cricket leagues, and a strategic approach to health care in elite cricket.

On Saturday, sessions covering a range of topics related to cricket injuries, including the debunking of myths about the biochemical aspects of fast bowling techniques, the analysis of head and neck impact injuries and the identification of tissue loading in bowlers, among other subjects, will be held.

The event will also include a panel discussion focusing on women’s cricket issues, followed by engaging conversations with elite sports figures, such as Abhinav Bindra, Irfan Pathan and Rajpal Singh. After the lunch break, there will be sessions addressing roles and responsibilities in elite cricket and a panel discussion centered on handling real-life situations in the world of elite cricket.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!