8 AC compressors found stolen from civil hospital: Ludhiana police

: As many as eight AC compressors have been found to be stolen from the mother-child wing of the civil hospital, police said on Friday, raising concerns over the security at the medical facility.

AC compressors have been found to be stolen from the civil hospital in Ludhiana.

According to police, the compressors, which were housed in the mother-child ward, where construction work was going on, were stolen over the past two months.

The incident has raised questions about the hospital’s security measures even as the presence of a police station is merely 50 meters away from the spot where compressors were stolen.

Senior police officers, including joint police commissioner Saumya Mishra and ADCP Rupinder Kaur Saran, conducted an inspection at the civil hospital after the hospital authorities lodged a complaint of theft.

The police are scrutinising the CCTV footage to identify the thieves responsible for this act.

Sub inspector Amritpal Sharma, SHO of division number 2 police station, said, “Eight air conditioner compressors have reportedly been stolen from the MCH ward of the civil hospital in the last two months. The hospital recently lodged a complaint, and we are actively investigating the case. Our team is checking the CCTV footage to identify the culprits. However, we are limited to accessing footage from the past 15 days, leaving previous thefts still under investigation.”

Reportedly, the complaint regarding the thefts was lodged only a few days ago, despite the first compressor being stolen around two months back.

Despite repeated attempts, the hospital’s senior medical officers remained unavailable for comments.

