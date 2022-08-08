8 bogies of goods train derail on Delhi-Rohtak railway line
Eight bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi-Rohtak railway line near Kharawar station here on Sunday morning. The train was laden with coal blocks and was heading towards Suratgarh from Delhi via Rohtak when the accident took place. A portion of the railway track near the mishap site was also damaged.
The railway traffic was affected for hours due to the derailment.
Rohtak railway station superintendent BS Meena said a goods train was derailed near Kharawar and the engineers have been called to restore the movement.
“No one got injured in the accident. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reasons behind the mishap. Eight bogies have been derailed while the goods train was going towards Suratgarh from Delhi,” he added.
-
Kharar man succumbs to injuries a day after accident
A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Jayanti Majri, Kharar, succumbed to an unconscious Rajesh's injuries a day after being hit by a car. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, 40. As per the police, on August 5, around 9.55pm they received an alert about an accident near Mullanpur Barrier. Police said that the case was registered on August 6, on the statement of a resident of Khuda Lahora village in Chandigarh, 45, Sudesh Kumar.
-
Kurukshetra man gets 12-year jail for raping Panchkula teen
A local court on Friday awarded 12 years' imprisonment to a man convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh onKumarm, Panchkula Police said on Sunday. The convict was identified as Sandeep Kumar, 20, from Kurukshetra. She was rescued from Kurukshetra a week later. 1 held for raping 21-yr-old cousin in Mubarakpur Mohali Police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly raping his 21-year-old cousin.
-
2 tricity women fall prey to chain snatchers in 24 hours
A woman, residing in Chikatsak Heights in Singhpura of Zirakpur, fell prey to snatchers outside the society on Sunday afternoon. The victim, Varinder Kaur, was walking home around 4pm when two bike-borne men pushed her to the ground and snatched her 5 tola gold chain. The Zirakpur police have registered a case against two unidentified persons. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maloya police station.
-
246 new Covid cases detected in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 246 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from 289 cases the day before. The cases continued to remain over 100 in Chandigarh where 126 people were found infected. Panchkula reported 73 fresh infections while Mohali had 47. There was no Covid-related death in the tricity for the fourth consecutive day. Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Chandigarh has recorded 97,370 Covid infections.
-
Chandigarh | Procedural lapse leads to release of man apprehended with opium
The Chandigarh police's drive against drugs has come under scanner after a “procedure lapse” on part of its operations cell team led to the release of a Sector-18 resident hours after he was apprehended for “possession of drugs”. The incident took place on July 21 when the team apprehended a 30-year-old man on charges of carrying “opium”.
