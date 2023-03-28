8 booked for defacing CM’s picture with black paint

A day after activists of Punjab students’ union blackened photograph of chief minister Bhagwant Mann installed on Aam Aadmi Clinic, the district police have booked eight youth, including five unidentified person for defacing the government property.

The case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code and other sections of Punjab Prevention of Defacement Ordinance Act 1997 at Banga police station.

The union held protest against state government on Monday for removing pictures of Bhagat Singh and family members after the health centre has been converted into Aam Aadmi Clinic.

Deputy superintendent of police Sarwan Singh Bal said three arrested youth have been identified as Baljit Singh of village Dharamkot, Raju Khan of Nawanshahar and Kamaldeep of Village Mallupota in SBS Nagar. “Search for the arrest of other unidentified is on”, the DSP said, adding that no one would be allowed to violate the law and order.

Meanwhile, SBS Nagar deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has served a show cause notice on an Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) for inordinate delay in installation of portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and family members on Aam Aadmi clinic at Khatkar Kalan.

During his visit to the Clinic to check the installation of portrait of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Mata Vidyavati and Chacha Ajit Singh at Khatkar Kalan Aam Aadmi Clinic on Tuesday, DC Randhawa said that the earlier portraits were removed from the clinic in wake of repair and renovation work being executed by the PWD. “As the repair and renovation work is still in progress and has to be handed over the building to the Health Department by April 5, so the re-installation of the portraits got delayed,” the DC said.

He said that the district administration has a great respect for the legendary freedom fighter who laid down his life to free the country from the yoke of British imperialism and how it is possible to forget the hero of the nation’s struggle.