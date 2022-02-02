8 dead, 207 more infected with Covid in Ludhiana

Eight persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Tuesday even as the daily infection count continued to be on the downward spiral, with 207 cases surfacing on the day.

Among the latest fatalities are an 85-year-old man of ATI road, an 85-year-old woman residing near AC Market, an 84-year-old man of Bilaspur village, a 79-year-old man of Punjab Mata Nagar, a 75-year-old man of SKS Nagar Pakhowal Road, a 71-year-old woman of cemetery road, a 62-year-old man of Shalimar Park and a 59-year-old woman of Haibowal Kalan.

With this, the toll of Ludhiana has risen to 2,227.

The active cases also continued to dip. The district is now left with 2,812 infected persons. Of these, 2,625 patients are in home isolation while 181 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and six are undergoing treatment at government hospitals. There are 27 patients, including 12 residents of Ludhiana and 15 from other districts, on ventilator support. Six new micro-containment zones were also created in the district.