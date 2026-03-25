8 FIRs, 825 LPG cylinders seized: Haryana govt

The Haryana government is taking strict action against those indulging in black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, with eight FIRs registered so far and 825 LPG cylinders seized, officials said on Tuesday. Of these eight FIRs, seven have been registered in Faridabad and one in Sonepat, with three vehicles seized. Out of the 825 domestic LPG cylinders seized, 131 were from Jhajjar. (HT Photo for representation)

Minister of state for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Rajesh Nagar on Tuesday assured citizens that there is no shortage of domestic LPG supply in the state and there is no need to panic. He said any irregularity related to LPG supply is being addressed urgently.

The minister stated that the state government has taken strict action against black marketing and illegal use of LPG cylinders. “So far, eight FIRs have been registered, 52 individuals have been found involved and 825 cylinders have been seized,” he said, according to an official statement.

He emphasised that the government has a zero-tolerance approach towards black marketing and misuse of LPG cylinders. The minister also clarified that the supply of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG in the state is completely normal, warning that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours.

Out of the 825 domestic LPG cylinders seized, 131 were from Jhajjar, 109 from Mahendragarh, 86 from Ambala, 21 from Bhiwani, two from Faridabad, 71 from Fatehabad, 75 from Gurugram, 39 from Hisar, 17 from Jind, 10 from Kaithal, 44 from Karnal, 21 from Kurukshetra, 16 from Nuh, 23 from Panipat, 21 from Rewari, 98 from Rohtak, 12 from Sirsa, 12 from Sonepat, and 17 from Yamunanagar, the statement said, quoting a spokesperson of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.