8 fresh cases registered against politicians during polls: Punjab government to HC

: Eight fresh criminal cases have been registered against politicians during campaigning for the assembly elections in Punjab, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Punjab government, in an affidavit filed by inspector general of police, bureau of investigation, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, said that now, investigation is pending in four old criminal cases against sitting and former legislators.

Besides Majithia and Channi, those against whom fresh criminal cases have been registered include Simarjit SIngh Bains, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, Virsa Singh Valtoha and Sukhpal Singh Bhullar. All these cases are under investigation as of now.

In an affidavit filed by inspector general of police, bureau of investigation, Gurinder Singh Dhillon said that now, investigation is pending in four old criminal cases against sitting and former legislators.

The affidavit has been given in a suo motu proceeding in which the court is monitoring progress of the probe into cases against sitting and former MPs/ MLAs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four old criminal cases pending investigation are against Anil Joshi (under Disaster Management Act at Amritsar city), Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains (for offences under Disaster Management Act), Virsa Singh Valtoha (on allegations of disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and Bikram Singh Majithia (FIR registered under sections of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act in Mohali).

Probe pending in nine FIRs, Haryana govt to HC

Out of the 13 cases against former and sitting legislators in Haryana, probe is pending against nine of them, the Haryana government informed the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday.

Cancellation reports have been filed in two cases and in the remaining cases, untraced and death reports respectively are yet to be submitted in the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Kumar, inspector general of police, administration and law and order said that out of the nine cases, a notice was sent to Twitter on an FIR registered on January 28, 2021 in Gurugram on allegations of promoting enmity against different groups. The social media giant is yet to respond.

In a case of cheating filed on September 1, 2018, being probed by a special investigation team, some departments are yet to respond.

An FIR was registered on October 18, 2005 for cheating, irregularities and other allegations reported during recruitments in 2001-02. The matter is pending before high court.

The report also said that in four FIRs registered on January 29, 2016 on allegations of corruption, the probe is still pending and, in some cases, the matter is before superior courts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Probe is pending on an FIR filed on December 4, 2014 under Prevention of Corruption Act. Complainant is delaying giving voice samples and matter is also under Supreme Court’s consideration.