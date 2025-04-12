8 held in Bandipora for promoting terrorism, separatism

The police on Friday arrested eight members of separatist organisations in Bandipora for allegedly promoting terrorism and secessionist activities, said officials. Officials said some objectionable materials, pamphlets and electronic devices, including mobile phones, were seized from the accused. (Representational image)

Police said the arrests were made in connection with investigation of cases registered against banned separatist outfits. According to the officials, police have stepped up operations against separatist leaders and their workers over the past month. At least 12 separatist leaders have also disassociated themselves and their organisation from secessionist activities in this time, they said.

A police spokesperson said Nazir Ahmad Ahan, resident of Shahgund Hajin,Sheikh Danish Mushtaq, resident of Aloosa Bandipora and Tahir Ahmad Mir, resident of Bandipora, all members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat J&K, were arrested in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the Bandipora police station.

The official added that Ghulam Din War of Naidkhai, member of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Khursheed Ahmad Lone, a resident of Naidkhai, and Mohammad Shafi Dar, a resident of Shahgund, both members of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), were arrested in connection with a UAPA case registered at the Sumbal police station.

According to the spokesperson, Abdul Majeed Gojri, a resident of Vigpara, and Abdul Majeed Lone, both members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat J&K, were arrested in connection with a UAPA case registered at the Hajin police station.

Officials said some objectionable materials, pamphlets and electronic devices, including mobile phones, were seized from the accused.

According to the spokesperson, the accused were recruiting youngsters for separatist outfits and activities.