8 lives snuffed out in twin road mishaps in Haryana

Eight persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in the last 24 hours in Rewari and Rohtak districts, said police. In the first incident, six persons were killed and as many were injured when a car was hit by an SUV near Masani village in Rewari late Sunday night. RThe wreckage of a car after an accident at Masani village in Rewari. Six people died and as many were injured when their vehicle was hit by an SUV in the accident that took place Sunday night. (PTI)

The incident took place when the car occupants were returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan.

Dharuhera station house officer Jagdish said that they received a phone call on Sunday night as the car stopped midway due to a flat tyre and the SUV rammed it from the rear before it overturned and fell into a ditch.

“Four women and the driver of the car were killed and two women who were travelling in the car sustained injuries. However, one person travelling in the SUV died and four others received injuries,” the SHO added.

The deceased have been identified as Roshni, 58, Neelam, 54, Poonam Jain, 50, and Shikha, 40, all residents of Ghaziabad, driver Vijay of Himachal Pradesh and Sunil, 24, of Kharkhara in Rewari.

The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Gurugram and Rewari.

In the second incident, a speeding truck hit another truck near Kherdi turn in Rohtak on Monday. The drivers of both trucks, Lokesh, 23, of Rajasthan, and Vikas of Rohtak, died in the mishap.

A police spokesman said that the incident took place when Vikas parked his truck on the side of the road near Kherdi turn in Rohtak and another truck bearing Rajasthan registration number hit the truck from the rear. Vikas, who was sitting on the roadside, died after the truck hit him and the truck’s driver also died.