 8 lives snuffed out in twin road mishaps in Haryana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 8 lives snuffed out in twin road mishaps in Haryana

8 lives snuffed out in twin road mishaps in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 12, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Eight persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in the last 24 hours in Rewari and Rohtak districts, said police. In the first incident, six persons were killed and as many were injured when a car was hit by an SUV near Masani village in Rewari late Sunday night.

Eight persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in the last 24 hours in Rewari and Rohtak districts, said police. In the first incident, six persons were killed and as many were injured when a car was hit by an SUV near Masani village in Rewari late Sunday night.

RThe wreckage of a car after an accident at Masani village in Rewari. Six people died and as many were injured when their vehicle was hit by an SUV in the accident that took place Sunday night. (PTI)
RThe wreckage of a car after an accident at Masani village in Rewari. Six people died and as many were injured when their vehicle was hit by an SUV in the accident that took place Sunday night. (PTI)

The incident took place when the car occupants were returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dharuhera station house officer Jagdish said that they received a phone call on Sunday night as the car stopped midway due to a flat tyre and the SUV rammed it from the rear before it overturned and fell into a ditch.

“Four women and the driver of the car were killed and two women who were travelling in the car sustained injuries. However, one person travelling in the SUV died and four others received injuries,” the SHO added.

The deceased have been identified as Roshni, 58, Neelam, 54, Poonam Jain, 50, and Shikha, 40, all residents of Ghaziabad, driver Vijay of Himachal Pradesh and Sunil, 24, of Kharkhara in Rewari.

The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Gurugram and Rewari.

In the second incident, a speeding truck hit another truck near Kherdi turn in Rohtak on Monday. The drivers of both trucks, Lokesh, 23, of Rajasthan, and Vikas of Rohtak, died in the mishap.

A police spokesman said that the incident took place when Vikas parked his truck on the side of the road near Kherdi turn in Rohtak and another truck bearing Rajasthan registration number hit the truck from the rear. Vikas, who was sitting on the roadside, died after the truck hit him and the truck’s driver also died.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On