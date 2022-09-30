Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
8 Ludhiana jail inmates caught with 9 phones

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Eight inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail were caught with nine mobile phones on Thursday; three separate FIRs have been lodged against them

Three FIRs lodged; cops trying to find out how they got the phones inside the jail premises (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Surinder Singh, Pawandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh were caught with three mobile phones; Navjot Singh, Sukhpal Singh and Palwinder Singh with four phones and Varinder Thakur and Gurpreet Singh Gopi with two phones.

ASI Davinder Singh, investigating officer, said that three separate cases have been lodged under Section 52A (1) of Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.

