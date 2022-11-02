8 mobile phones recovered from Ambala Central Jail

The Ambala Central Jail authorities on Tuesday recovered a total of eight mobile phones, including an Apple iPhone, from barracks, where dismissed HSC officer Anil Nagar, Subrat Khanna, MD, Naraingarh sugar mill, and other eight high-profile men were lodged till a fortnight ago.

On the orders of jail superintendent Sanjeev Patter, an inspection was carried out in all the barracks of the jail, from where the phones and other related items were recovered.

Patter said, “Unauthorised facilities were being given to the high-profile men. They were living in A-class and B-class barracks against the prison rules, unlike in alphabetical order. On October 17, the barracks were vacated and they were lodged in other barracks as per the rules. On Tuesday, their barracks were checked and the phones were recovered. I’m surprised that an iPhone was being used inside the jail.”

A mobile phone and SIM cards were also seized from the pockets of other prisoners in barrack number 6 and 7. An unclaimed mobile and two damaged phones were also found during the inspection.

The authorities have sought a probe in the recovery, including the delivery of mobiles, call details and its usage by the prisoners.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa couldn’t be reached out for a comment. Inspector Gourav Punia, SHO, Baldev Nagar said the complaint has been received that is being reviewed and an FIR will be lodged accordingly.