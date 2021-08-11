8 new molecular labs to be operational in Haryana soon, will boost Covid testing

In apprehension of the third wave of Covid-19, eight new molecular labs will be made operational in Haryana in the next couple of months.

As per officials of the district health department, with setting up of these labs, the number of government labs will increase to 19 and per day testing capacity will increase to 1.02 lakh.

The new labs are being set up in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Hisar and Mahendergarh.

As per the latest status report shared by the state health department, renovation work for three labs in Mahendergarh, Fatehabad and Kaithal has been completed and the machines will reach soon.

Funds for remaining labs have been allocated and tenders for renovation work for Hisar, Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra has been completed. Renovation will be completed in next one month.

The tender for renovation of existing lab at civil hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh could not be floated yet. Officials said it will take around two months to make the lab operational.

As per officials monitoring these labs, total expenditure including machines will be around ₹1.50 crore and these labs will be equipped with RT-PCR machines for Covid testing.

Dr Rajender Kumar, in-charge of RT-PCR lab in Kaithal said the molecular lab has been set up at the newly-constructed building in Kalayat and all required machines including RT-PCR machine, RNA extraction machine, two deep refrigerators and four safety cabinet for this lab reached Kaithal on Tuesday.

A virtual meeting to review preparedness by districts in apprehension of third Covid wave was held on August 6, under additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Rajeev Arora.

Directions were issued to civil surgeons and deputy commissioners concerned for timely completion of setting up of these labs.

A committee of Ambala district molecular lab microbiologist Dr Seema, and Panchkula district molecular lab microbiologist Dr Neeraj was set up to provide technical support and other inputs required to establish these labs expeditiously.

The district authorities where these labs are being set up have also written to the National Health Mission for appointment of the required staff.

There will be requirement of one microbiologist, 10 lab technicians, four computer operators and two Class-4 employees to make the lab fully-operational.