81 cases under NDPS Act registered in Panchkula this year

The police have registered as many as 81 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the first quarter of 2023 at police stations across the district, said police officials during a monthly review meeting of the district-level committee of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) held on Wednesday by deputy commissioner (DC) Priyanka Soni.

Panchkula deputy commissioner asked the police department to compile monthly data on reported drug-related cases along with the conviction rates. (Getty image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soni asked the police department to compile monthly data on reported drug-related cases along with the conviction rates.

The deputy commissioner emphasised the need to eliminate the operation of any illegal drug de-addiction centres in the district and instructed the police officers to increase their vigilance and intelligence efforts in this direction. The SHOs were also instructed to prevent the operation of such illegal centres, if any, in their respective areas.

Soni also directed the health department to regularly inspect the activities of drug de-addiction centres in Panchkula.

She also directed the police department to promote the WhatsApp number 708-708-1100, encouraging individuals to report any instances of illegal drug sale, purchase, or consumption in the district on the given number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DC asked the police officials to process the case for procuring narco-detection kits to enhance the effectiveness of their operations against drug-related activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON