82-year-old succumbs to Covid in Panchkula

An 81-year-old resident of Panchkula succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday, becoming the third virus-related fatality in the tricity in the past three weeks.

The tricity had last recorded a Covid death on April 7, when an 81-year-old man died in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The patient lived in Bhowanli, Raipur Rani, Panchkula. He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease, benign prostatic hyperplasia, osteoarthritis, GERD and meningioma.

The tricity had last recorded a Covid death on April 7, when an 81-year-old man died in Chandigarh. Before this, on March 26, an 88-year-old man from Sector 14, Chandigarh, had lost the battle to the virus. Both patients also had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 135 people tested positive for the virus in tricity on Saturday, down from 175 on Friday. Chandigarh recorded 47 cases for the second consecutive day, while Mohali reported 56 cases, surpassing previous day’s count of 50. In Panchkula, the tally dipped from 73 to 32.

The fresh infections caused tricity’s active cases to climb from 828 to 880 in the past 24 hours. Mohali has 337 positive patients, Panchkula 303 and Chandigarh 240.

