850 students receive degrees at Satish Chandra Dhawan’s annual convocation in Ludhiana

Donning convocation robes and square academic hats, 850 jubilant students received their degrees at Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College’s annual convocation — held after a gap of three years.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, who was the chief guest on the occasion, awarded the degrees to the students.

A total of 351 students who completed various postgraduate courses including masters in economics (82), English (34), Hindi (35), Punjabi (35), geography (6), masters of commerce (MCom) (27), MCom (BI) (25), mathematics (27), physics (37), chemistry (33) and Information Technology (10) during the 2020-2021 session received their degrees at the ceremony held at the college’s Sahir Auditorium.

A total of 499 students from undergraduate courses including BCom(86), BSc (160), BBA (11), BCA (14), BA morning (173) and BA evening (55), meanwhile, also received degrees.

College principal Tanvir Likhari, dean of examination Gursharanjit Singh Sandhu and heads of various other departments, former principals and faculty members of the college, including the first woman student of the college Gurpreet Kaur. were also attended the convocation.

During the event, Arora announced a ₹1 crore grant for the college. An alumnus of the college himself, he said the amount will be earmarked from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for fulfilling the infrastructural and other requirements of the college.

Arora had completed his bachelors of commerce degree from the college in 1983. In his keynote address, he exhorted people to make common courtesy an important part of their life as they are the first signs of any educated citizen. He added that instead of aiming to score high, students should follow their ambitions and things that give them joy. Arora also advised the students to respect the sacrifices their parents have made for a better future.

