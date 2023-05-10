Panchkula logs second Covid death in a week

An 85-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula on Tuesday, becoming the second virus-related facility in the district in the past one week. In Chandigarh, the cases went up from four to seven. Mohali also reported a spike in its daily cases that increased from 11 to 16. However, in Panchkula, the cases dipped from four to three. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The patient was also suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis, heart disease and kidney disease, as per health officials.

Since May 1, three people have lost the battle to Covid-19 in the tricity. On May 2, an 81-year-old man from Panchkula had died due to the virus. The very next day, a 42-year-old Covid positive woman from Dera Bassi, Mohali, had also succumbed.

In terms of daily infections, the tricity saw the number rising from 19 to 26 over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active cases dropped below 200 after 35 days. As many as 196 people are infected with the virus currently. Among them, 107 are in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 22 in Panchkula. Amid the spike in Covid cases last month, the active cases had gradually climbed to 1,193 on April 22.