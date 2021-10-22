Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
87 more Covid cases in J&K, 202 in Himachal

Of the total Covid cases, 74 cases were reported in Kashmir valley, while Jammu division saw 13 infections.; Himachal has 1,452 active cases
Four more Covid patients died in Himachal; no fresh casualties in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative Image/ANI )
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 02:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 87 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 74 cases were reported in Kashmir valley, while Jammu division saw 13 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 73 with active positive cases reaching 814.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 88,835 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.4 crore.

HP sees 202 infections

Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh logged 202 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,22,138 while the death toll mounted to 3,715 after four more patients died of the contagion.

Among the fresh cases, 75 were reported from Kangra, 36 from Hamirpur, 31 from Una, 24 from Mandi, 15 from Shimla, 11 from Bilaspur, seven from Chamba, four from Kullu, three from Solan and one from Kinnaur.

The active case count rose to 1,452, while recoveries reached 2,16,954 after 140 people recuperated.

