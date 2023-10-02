882 yoga assistants appointed in state: CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that to achieve the goal of appointment of 1,000 Ayush assistants in Haryana, 882 yoga assistants have taken charge in various yogshalas across the state, while the work to recruit the remaining is in progress.

Khattar said this while addressing the Yoga and AYUSH Assistant Training Camp organised in Panchkula. He said that the appointments are made through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

He said the government is committed to incorporate yoga in the daily routine of the citizens.

He said that Ayush yoga assistants were appointed in every district, who will collect reports from the village yoga assistants and send them to the headquarters on the 21st of every month.

Apart from this, in the second phase, special yoga trainers will be appointed in all the districts who will also provide training to yoga assistants from time to time. He said that biometric machines will be made available in the gymnasiums in which the attendance of yoga practitioners will also be monitored.

He said that grading work of ‘yoga sahayaks’ will be done every year in which awards will also be given to those who secure first, second and third position in every district.

The chief minister also announced to open yogshalas in 6,500 villages of the state and hand over the responsibility of these to yoga assistants. He said that in the villages where there are gymnasiums, wellness centres will be opened according to the population in the village. Yoga will be promoted in these wellness centres where people will be made aware about the nutritious diet and healthy routine.

Yoga Manas portal and mobile application started

The chief minister said that Yoga Manas portal and mobile application has been started to monitor yoga activities in the yogshalas. He said that the Ayush department of the state government has created an app - Yoga Manas (Yog Shala Management and Analytical System) - to help people locate yoga centres in their locality and get details of sessions. Besides this, yoga instructors can organise sessions via the app at any centre of the department.

