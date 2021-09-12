Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
8-year-old boy dies, Rajpura firecracker store blast toll reaches two
chandigarh news

8-year-old boy dies, Rajpura firecracker store blast toll reaches two

Eight-year-old Gurpreet breathed his last late Saturday night while his sister Manpreet Kaur, 13, was killed on the spot in Rajpura
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Gurpreet was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, with serious injuries on Saturday and breathed his last late at night. (HT Photo)

The death toll in Rajpura firecracker store blast reached two after 8-year-old Gurpreet Singh succumbed to his injuries on Saturday late night. He was the brother of Manpreet Kaur (13), who had died on the spot.

Gurpreet was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, with serious injuries on Saturday and breathed his last late at night.

The high-intensity blast had occurred at an illegal firecracker store in Rajpura’s Sant Nagar, demolishing the building into rubble and leaving several houses in the vicinity with cracks on the walls.

Meanwhile, police are yet to take any criminal action against the owner of the house as the raw material used for manufacturing firecrackers was stacked illegally.

Rajpura SHO Gurpartap Singh said a team has been constituted to carry out investigations into the matter. “The case will be registered once the inquiry is done. The statements have been recorded,” he said.

Past incidents

December 18, 2017 A Rajpura resident, Sanjay Kumar, was killed when a truck loaded with firecrackers exploded at Sorgir Basti in Mirch Mandi area.



November 12, 2017 Two workers were killed and seven injured in a furnace blast at Sirhind in Fatehgarh sahib district.

November 16, 2017 A 26-year-old man was killed in a blast at a mustard oil manufacturing unit in Patiala.

September 19, 2017 Seven people were killed when a godown used for storing firecrackers caught fire at Sular Gharat in Dirba sub-division.

