8-yr-old girl waiting to cross road mowed down by truck in Ludhiana

An eight-year-old girl was crushed under a truck near the Jassian cut of Jalandhar Bypass on Monday evening while she was waiting to cross the road with her brother and mother. The truck which mowed down an eight-year-old girl on Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The girl’s brother, aged 6, was left severely injured while her mother also sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

The truck driver managed to flee the spot after the incident.

As per the victim’s father, the trio were headed to Karabara where his wife’s parents lived. As they were standing on the roadside, a truck coming from Delhi side hit them. While the girl died on the spot, her brother is in a critical state.

The victim’s mother told the police that after the incident, the truck driver had tried to speed away, but a tractor trailer intercepted him, following which he fled on foot.

Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO) inspector Harjit Singh said a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (act endangering life or safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified truck driver. The SHO said raids are on to nab the accused.

It is the second such incident in the last two days in Ludhiana. On Sunday, a speeding SUV had mowed down a man and left two others, including an assistant sub-inspector, injured near Dholewal.