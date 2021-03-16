9 Akali MLAs booked for heckling Haryana CM in assembly

Nine Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs, including former Punjab ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia, were on Tuesday booked for heckling Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha complex on March 10. The Punjab MLAs were demanding that the Haryana government should pass a resolution against the three agricultural laws passed by the BJP-led Centre.

Acting on the complaint of a marshal of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on March 13, Chandigarh Police registered the case under Sections 186, 323, 341 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code against Dhillon, Majithia, Baldev Singh Khaira, Sukhwinder Kumar, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, Kanwarjit Singh Barkandi, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Narinder Kumar Sharma.

According to the complaint, Khattar was giving a press briefing on the day’s session when the nine SAD MLAs, accompanied by six-seven people with black stripes protested and tried to attack him. While confronting Khattar, the MLAs raised slogans such as “Khattar-Modi Kisan Virodhi”.

The security staff of the Vidhan Sabha and Haryana Police intervened and prevented the situation from worsening.

Haryana DGP sets up inquiry to fix accountability

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava has also constituted a team of police officials to fix responsibility for the attempt to attack chief minister ML Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha complex on March 10.

The team, comprising inspector general, security, Haryana, Saurabh Singh, Chandigarh superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh and Punjab official GS Chauhan, will look into the sequence of events, fix responsibility and suggest measures to avert such unsavoury episodes in future.

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had registered strong objection with his Punjab counterpart Rana KP Singh after the incident.