9 days after death, Haryana IPS officer’s autopsy conducted, last rites in Chandigarh

The autopsy of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was conducted at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after his wife and senior IAS officer, Amneet P Kumar, gave the consent on Wednesday, officials said. The body of late lPS officer Y Puran Kumar being taken away in an ambulance after the autopsy at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The procedure, which began at 11.45am and concluded at 1.22pm, was carried out by a medical board, comprising four experts — a convener, two doctors from the department of forensic medicine and a specialist from histopathology. The examination was conducted under magisterial supervision and the entire process videographed to ensure transparency. A ballistic expert was also present on the Kumar family’s request.

Earlier in a statement, Amneet said that she had given the consent for the post-mortem after an assurance from Chandigarh Police that a fair probe would be conducted and a commitment from the Haryana government that action would be taken against the “erring officers”.

The family of the late Dalit officer, including his wife, arrived at PGIMER in the morning, identified the body and completed other formalities, after which the post-mortem process began. They left after an hour and a half. The last rites will be held at the Sector 25 crematorium in Chandigarh at 4pm.

‘Have full faith in judiciary, police’

Amneet expressed confidence in the ongoing probe, saying, “I have full faith in the judiciary and the police authorities, and I sincerely hope that the investigation will be conducted in a professional, impartial, and time-bound manner so that the truth emerges in accordance with the law.”

She assured full cooperation with the investigation, adding that the family’s priority was to ensure that justice was served at the earliest. “In view of the ongoing investigation, no further public statement shall be issued at this stage, and I request the media to respect the sensitivity of the matter,” her statement said.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh Police approached a local court seeking direction to Kumar’s family to identify the body for the post-mortem. On the police’s plea, the court had issued a notice to Amneet to file a reply either personally or through a counsel on October 15, failing which the application will be decided on merit.

Inspector general Y Puran Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. However, a post-mortem could not be conducted as his family refused to give consent until action was taken against the Haryana officers who were named in the ‘final note’ of the deceased officer.

Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member special investigation team to probe the case.

Amid the opposition’s attack and demand from Kumar’s family for action against officers accused of harassing him, the Haryana government on Tuesday sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave, and gave the additional charge of Haryana DGP to OP Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer.

Last week, it had transferred Rohtak superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya.

Chandigarh Police moved court for post-mortem

On Tuesday, Chandigarh Police said it was constrained to move court for direction to the family to come forward to identify the body so that the post-mortem can be carried out. In a statement, the police had said that it is absolutely vital at this stage that the post-mortem be conducted at the earliest to preserve important forensic evidence and in the interest of justice.

A nine-page ‘final note’ purportedly left behind by Kumar accused eight senior IPS officers -- including Haryana DGP Kapur and now-transferred Rohtak SP Bijarniya -- of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.

Kumar’s wife had demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR and arrested for alleged abetment of her husband’s suicide.

In a twist to the case, assistant sub-inspector Sandeep Lathar, who had arrested Kumar’s aide Sushil Kumar on October 6, shot himself dead on Tuesday evening after levelling corruption allegations against Puran Kumar, who also served in Rohtak. ASI Lathar’s alleged suicide came in the backdrop of the escalating row over Puran Kumar’s death, which has shaken the police top brass and raked up a political storm.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Puran Kumar’s family and called for respect for all Dalits. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana chief minister to take immediate action and arrest the officials responsible.

After Puran Kumar’s death, several political leaders cutting across party lines had been visiting the family at their Sector 24 residence to offer condolences.

Many opposition leaders had been demanding action in Puran Kumar’s alleged suicide case.

Members of several Dalit outfits and some opposition parties have staged protests at different places in Haryana, demanding strict action against the accused in the case.