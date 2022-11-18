9 medicines manufactured in Himachal found substandard

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has declared nine medicines manufactured by Himachal-based firms substandard in its monthly alert.

The pharma companies that manufactured substandard drugs include Lifevision Healthcare DM Pharma, Salus Pharmaceuticals, Shiva Biogenetic Laboratories, Health Biotech, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Healcure Lifesciences, which are based in Baddi and Nalagarh; Pushkar Pharma in Kala Amb and Zee Laboratories in Paonta Sahib.

The medicines that were found substandard include paracetamol tablets (prescribed for fever and mild to moderate pain), Esolip-40 (gastro-resistant medication), pantoprazole (reduces stomach acid), B-Complex tablets (for deficiencies), ondasetron (to treat nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy and radiation therapy); montelukast (for mild asthma), dicowin plus capsules (used to aid digestion), Cinafroz BR (cough syrup) and midazolam injection (used before surgery), have also failed the quality test.

The drugs were declared substandard on account of pH level, presence of particulate matter, sterility, dissolution, fineness of dispersion and disintegration.

Himachal drugs controller Navneet Marwaha said the manufacturing units have been issued show-cause notice, and the substandard drugs are being recalled.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had collected 1,280 samples from across the country, of which 50 failed the quality test.At 11, the highest number of drug samples that failed the test were manufactured in Uttarakhand.

Around 40% of the drugs that failed to qualify the test were manufactured in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.