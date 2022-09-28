9 months of one-year term over, but Chandigarh mayor yet to constitute sub-committees

Nine months into her one-year term, Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur, in a first in MC’s history, has yet to constitute the 14 sub-committees key for carrying out development works in the city.

The civic body’s functioning relies on the committee system, under which various sub-panels dealing with specific subjects are formed by the mayor for one year from among the elected councillors, with officials also added as members to guide and assist them.

While the finance and contract committee (F&CC) has the authority to approve projects up to ₹50 lakh, the 14 sub-panels have the power to sanction works costing ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh. All committees have nine members, including nominated councillors, who are appointed by the UT administration.

In cases involving financial implication beyond these limits or requiring policy decisions, the matter is referred to MC’s general House meeting.

Sources said the politically split MC House was the primary reason behind the delay.

Currently, of the total 35 councillors, 14 each are from the AAP and the BJP, while the Congress has six seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) one.

While the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor are all from the BJP, voting for the sub-committees could tip the scales in any party’s favour, further affecting decisions on various agendas, sources said.

However, mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the committees could not be constituted as the UT administration had not appointed the nominated councillors so far.

Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat said several development works were held up in the absence of the committees: “We will take up the issue in the upcoming House meeting.”