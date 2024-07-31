9 months on, cops register FIR in assault case

Nine months after a Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar resident was assaulted, the police have registered a first-information report (FIR) in connection with the incident, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Sunny Kumar, Madhur Chawla and Ashok Kumar, had assaulted the victim in October last year over a rivalry. Nine months after a Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar resident was assaulted, the police have registered a first-information report (FIR) in connection with the incident. (HT File)

The victim, Vikas Kaushal, had alleged that the accused had robbed him of ₹1.84 lakh after assaulting him.

However, police have not added robbery sections to the FIR.

Vikas Kaushal had approached the police and lodged a complaint on October 9, 2023.

The complainant said the accused used to sell cigarettes and smoke near the monument of Shahed Bhagat Singh. When he deterred the accused and asked them to not disrespect the monument, they assaulted him, he alleged.

The victim added that he was carrying ₹1.84 lakh, which the accused stole after assaulting him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered following an investigation. The police booked the accused under sections 323, 324 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and will add sections of robbery or snatching after further investigation.