9 new-look centres in Chandigarh to give child immunisation a shot in arm

Spurred by the positive response to its first model immunisation centre that was recently unveiled at GMSH, Sector 16, the UT health department is set to roll out nine more such centres around the city.

The first model immunisation centre that was unveiled at GMSH, Sector 16, in October has evoked a positive response.

These centres are primarily aimed at improving surveillance of adverse reactions following vaccination by keeping the child under observation for half an hour.

To add joy to the children’s waiting experience, the model immunisation centre features a vibrant play zone adorned with slides, trampolines and engaging brain games, ensuring they stay entertained.

For a child-friendly environment, the centre also incorporates cartoons on television screens, accompanied by rhymes and poems.

The first centre, which was inaugurated on October 10, also boasts of ample space, with a dedicated waiting area for parents, systematically designed child-friendly flooring, cleanliness measures, informative literature on immunisation and a skill development segment tailored for auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs).

The centre’s walls are bedecked with essential immunisation information for parents, featuring a colour scheme thoughtfully designed with children in mind.

As per the national immunisation schedule set by the central government, different vaccines are given to children from birth till 16 years for protection against various diseases.

“Due to the current infrastructure limitations, complying with the mandated half-hour observation period, as per guidelines, posed challenges. Unfortunately, many vaccine centres lack a conducive environment to persuade parents to wait for this crucial observation period,” said Dr Manjeet Singh, the district immunisation officer, highlighting the necessity for post-vaccination observation of children/infants for Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) surveillance.

Dr Manjeet added, “The model centres will help enhance AEFI surveillance while alleviating children’s distress during vaccination, convey essential messages to parents and serve as a reminder for the next vaccination appointment.”

The nine new model centres will come up at the Sector-22 civil hospital, sub-divisional hospital in Manimajra, urban community health centre in Sector 45, and health and wellness centres in Sectors 8, 49 and 52. Apart from this, the centres will also be set up at EWS Flats, Maloya; Milk Colony, Dhanas; and Rural Health Training Centre, Palsora, Sector 56.

UT health services director Dr Suman Singh explained, “This initiative aims to enhance public confidence in immunisation services offered by government hospitals and dispensaries, improve the acceptance of vaccines in the community, ensure effective management of AEFI and maintain a robust cold chain.”

“The centre at GMSH-16 is the first centre of excellence in Chandigarh. It will also be equipped with teaching facility for health professionals to improve staff’s immunisation skills and knowledge,” she added.

Notably, Chandigarh is already at the top in the country in AEFI surveillance with a score of 98.3%, given by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Additionally, the UT also has effective cold chain management with zero sickness rate.

