9 years on, GMADA wakes up to develop Sector 90 in Mohali

After years of procrastination, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has finally decided to iron out hiccups in developing the long-awaited Sector 90. Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had acquired 229 acres in 2015 near Lakhnaur village under the land pooling scheme to develop Sector 90. (HT File)

GMADA had acquired 229 acres in 2015 near Lakhnaur village under the land pooling scheme to develop Sector 90.

But the development authority did not seek a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the forest department until six years later, only to learn that around 23 acres of the acquired land fell under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), and thus, the NOC could not be issued.

Now, GMADA has finally approached the Punjab forest department for diversion of land falling under the PLPA to proceed with the project. The diversion will redefine the use of the land to non-forest purpose.

Meanwhile, over 700 allottees who had received letters of intent (LoI) for projects coming up in Sector 90 continue to await possession.

A senior officer of GMADA said, “We have written to the forest department for diversion of land falling under the PLPA. Layout plans have already been prepared and will be sent to the planning and development department for final approval. We are hopeful of starting development of the land in the next two months.”

“Once we get a reply from the forest department, we will expedite our project. When the land was acquired, we were not aware of the PLPA land and even the revenue department did not have anything on record. Later, they raised an objection,” another officer explained.

The PLPA provides for conservation of subsoil water and/or prevention of erosion in areas found to be subject to erosion or likely to become liable to erosion.

Under land pooling, farmers were offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land. As per the plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres. Residential plots measuring 100 to 500 square yards will come up over 29 acres, commercial sites will come up over 14 acres, and 11 acres will be earmarked for institutions.

Earlier, parks were to be developed over eight acres, but now more area will be allocated due to the land under the PLPA. Waterworks will take up two acres and roads will be constructed over 28 acres.