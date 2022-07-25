90 gangsters nabbed, killed in a month, says Aman Arora
Chandigarh
Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora on Sunday said that over 90 gangsters have been nabbed or neutralised in last one month by the anti-gangster task force of the state police formed recently to eliminate notorious criminals.
Accusing previous governments of patronising gangsters and drug mafia, Arora said that gangsters and criminals should shun the path of crime otherwise they will be dealt with stern action by the government. “Gangsters and drug mafia flourished during the previous regimes, but the AAP government has vowed to make Punjab a gangster-free land,” he said while addressing a press conference here.
The minister said the state government will adopt a soft stand against them if gangsters are ready to surrender and return to the social mainstream. He said that the Bhagwant Mann government has waged a war against drugs and extensive anti-drug drives were being launched to eradicate the menace of drugs, Arora praised the functioning of the Punjab Police and said teams had seized over 7 lakh intoxicating tablets, one of the highest recoveries in a day, being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh by peddlers. Similarly, Punjab Police in collaboration with other states have also seized huge quantities of heroin smuggled by international smugglers, he added.
-
Ludhiana: 2 gangsters among 4 held while hatching robbery conspiracy
The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police on Saturday night arrested four men from Tibba Road while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery, while four of their aides managed to escape. Two pistols, three magazines, a bike and a car have been recovered from them. Two of their aides who had managed to escape are Vishal Gill of Amarpura and Raman Rajput, while the other two are yet to be identified.
-
Amritsar encounter: Goldy Brar told shooters to surrender, but they refused
Faridkot: Days after Punjab Police shot dead Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, allegedly linked to the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter, Canada- based gangster Goldy Brar, who conspired the murder, claimed in a social media post that they contacted him during the police siege and refused to surrender. Haryana module led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi.
-
ISC Class 12 results: Farmer’s daughter tops Ludhiana district with 99%
Ekam Saran of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, topped Ludhiana district with 99% in the Indian School Certificate Class 12 results which were declared on Sunday. The second and third positions were obtained by Bhargav Singla with 98.5 % and Punya Khurana with 98.25%, respectively, who are both student of Sat Paul Mittal School. While Saran is from non-medical, Bhargav and Punya are from commerce and humanities, respectively.
-
Amritsar encounter: Slain gangsters were staying in Punjab for drugs, say cops
Two gangsters, who were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Hoshiar Nagar village of Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar on Wednesday, were addicts and had been staying in the state for easy accessibility of drugs, police officials familiar with the matter said.
-
Ludhiana | Car workshop directed to refund ₹72, 000 to city man
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a local car workshop to refund ₹72, 000 to a city man and pay ₹5,000 compensation. Jagtar Singh of Ludhiana had submitted a complaint against Chadha Supercar Private Limited., Radiant Toyota, Bhanohar, Ludhiana (opposite party 1 or OP1) and United India Insurance Company, Industrial Area, Ludhiana (OP 2). In this regard, information was also sent to the insurance company who appointed a surveyor.
