90% vaccination centres closed in Moga amid shortage of Covid shots

The health department has closed 90% of vaccination centres in Moga till further orders amid an acute shortage of Covid-19 shots in the district. Of the 141 vaccination centres the department had set up in the district, only seven will be functional from Wednesday, an official said.

Also, the district ran out of vaccine stock on Tuesday as hundreds of residents returned from vaccination centres without getting their dose. But later in the evening, the state health department allocated the district 2,000 vaccine doses which are not enough even for Wednesday. The district had only 1,300 shots to administer against the daily average of 2,500 beneficiaries being vaccinated.

So far, 61,540 persons have taken jabs in the district.

District immunisation officer Dr Ashok Singla said, “We had sent an official to Chandigarh to get the supply of vaccination and we managed to get only 2,000 doses in the evening.”

Moga civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa said, “We now have got only 2,000 doses of Covishield. Therefore, we have decided to administer jabs only at community health centres and the district hospital. Also, the senior medical officers (SMOs) can vaccinate in their areas as per requirement.”

Deputy commissioner Harish Nayar said, “Other districts are also facing the same issue. We are regularly sending our requirement and getting doses.”

The DC on Tuesday ordered that no shops will be allowed to operate after 5pm in the district. But home delivery can continue up to 9pm, he said.