942 forest department employees regularised

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government has been working to ensure welfare of people and accused the previous regimes of never bothering about them. CM Bhagwant Mann handing over a job letter to an employee of forest department whose services have been regularised (Sourced)

Mann was addressing a gathering here after handing over appointment letters to 942 employees of the forest department whose services have been regularised.

The CM said it gives him immense satisfaction to announce the state government has regularised their services by overcoming all legal and administrative hiccups.

“From today onwards the word contractual will be forever eliminated from before the name of these employees, who have given their precious years to the government while serving,” he added.

The CM said he has been blessed that people of the state have reposed trust in him, adding he will make every effort to uphold this faith.

He said his government is making every effort to ensure the state’s holistic development and prosperity of its people.

Targeting the previous governments, the chief minister alleged that successive governments had “befooled” people by giving incentives in the last year of their terms but his regime has worked from day one to ameliorate the hardships faced by people.

He said the previous governments looted people and never bothered about their well-being.

Mann claimed his government is, however, working from day one to ensure the welfare of people of the state.

He said the sectors like health, education, power, water and infrastructure are the top five priorities of his government and no stone is being left unturned for it.

The CM said this is in consonance with the Constitution, which talks about the well-being of all, adding that priorities were different during the previous regimes.

These leaders worried about their families instead of worrying about the welfare of people and plundered the state exchequer, he alleged.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, Mann said these people had “mercilessly plundered” the money of Punjabis just for their families without bothering about the common man.