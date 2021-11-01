95 fresh Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 95 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Of the total cases, 89 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 6 infections. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 79 with active positive cases reaching 902.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 441 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 135 and 89 active cases, respectively.

Officials said with 49 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 10 cases in Baramulla and Budgam districts.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,26,915 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.38%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,32,249 and the death toll reaches 4,432.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,145 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 846 deaths.