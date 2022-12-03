Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 95,493 appear for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

95,493 appear for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 08:56 PM IST

Board secretary Krishan Kumar said 172 flying squads have been formed to conduct cheating-free exam for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in the post-graduate trained teachers (PGT) category.

As many as 95,493 candidates at 327 exam centres across the state appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in the post-graduate trained teachers (PGT) category. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

As many as 95,493 candidates at 327 exam centres across the state appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in the post-graduate trained teachers (PGT) category.

Board secretary Krishan Kumar said 172 flying squads have been formed to conduct cheating-free exam.

“The CCTV cameras have been installed at exam centres and a control room has been set up at Bhiwani board campus to keep a tab on exam process. A total of 1,49,430 candidates will appear for the trained-graduate teacher post at 504 exam centres on Sunday morning while 60,794 aspirants will appear for the primary teachers’ post at 215 exam centres. This exam is essential to qualify before applying for teachers’ post in government schools in Haryana,” the board secretary added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP