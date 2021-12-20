Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 97% of vaccinated patients in Chandigarh not requiring hospitalisation
chandigarh news

97% of vaccinated patients in Chandigarh not requiring hospitalisation

Chandigarh has already vaccinated all of its eligible population with the first dose and 82% with both doses, says Dr Suman Singh, director, health services
Over 97% of vaccinated Covid patients in Chandigarh are getting mild or no symptoms. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 03:03 AM IST
ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh

As many as 97% of the Covid patients, who have got first or both doses of vaccine, are not requiring hospitalisation in Chandigarh, the UT health department said on Sunday.

“Of the 100 people getting infected with the virus these days, over 99% are vaccinated against the virus, at least with the first dose. This is because Chandigarh has already vaccinated all of its eligible population with the first dose and 82% with both doses. Though vaccinated people can also get infected, the vaccine is certainly helping in controlling the severity of infection,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Dr Singh added, “Of the total vaccinated patients, over 97% are getting mild or no symptoms. Therefore, they are able to recover at home. Only those who have co-morbidities, like diabetes and hypertension, are requiring hospital care despite getting vaccinated.”

As per the UT health department, the vaccination drive has also significantly helped in controlling the fatality rate.

RELATED STORIES

“In the past two-and-a-half months, the health department recorded only two fatalities owing to the virus. Hence, while severity of infection and hospitalisation has decreased, fatality rate is also in control,” Dr Singh said.

It was only on October 5 when Chandigarh had last reported a Covid-related death, until a 35-year-old woman from Bapu Dham Colony died due to the virus on December 18.

The woman was admitted for bilateral pneumonitis at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where she breathed her last.

As per the health department, the woman was not vaccinated.

“Even if we have administered the first dose of vaccine to 114% of our targeted population, there are some people, including migrants, who have not yet taken any dose of vaccine. We are conducting a door-to-door vaccination drive for locating such people and vaccinating them,” Dr Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP