97% of vaccinated patients in Chandigarh not requiring hospitalisation

As many as 97% of the Covid patients, who have got first or both doses of vaccine, are not requiring hospitalisation in Chandigarh, the UT health department said on Sunday.

“Of the 100 people getting infected with the virus these days, over 99% are vaccinated against the virus, at least with the first dose. This is because Chandigarh has already vaccinated all of its eligible population with the first dose and 82% with both doses. Though vaccinated people can also get infected, the vaccine is certainly helping in controlling the severity of infection,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Dr Singh added, “Of the total vaccinated patients, over 97% are getting mild or no symptoms. Therefore, they are able to recover at home. Only those who have co-morbidities, like diabetes and hypertension, are requiring hospital care despite getting vaccinated.”

As per the UT health department, the vaccination drive has also significantly helped in controlling the fatality rate.

“In the past two-and-a-half months, the health department recorded only two fatalities owing to the virus. Hence, while severity of infection and hospitalisation has decreased, fatality rate is also in control,” Dr Singh said.

It was only on October 5 when Chandigarh had last reported a Covid-related death, until a 35-year-old woman from Bapu Dham Colony died due to the virus on December 18.

The woman was admitted for bilateral pneumonitis at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where she breathed her last.

As per the health department, the woman was not vaccinated.

“Even if we have administered the first dose of vaccine to 114% of our targeted population, there are some people, including migrants, who have not yet taken any dose of vaccine. We are conducting a door-to-door vaccination drive for locating such people and vaccinating them,” Dr Singh said.

