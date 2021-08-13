98.2% of targeted population in Chandigarh vaccinated with first dose

The UT health department will soon achieve their target of vaccinating 100% of the eligible population in Chandigarh as 8.2% of them have got their first dose as of Thursday.

According to the latest electoral list, around 7,29,822 residents are eligible for vaccination. As of Thursday, 7,16,836 (98.22%), including migrants, had taken their first shot while 2,33,576 (32%) people were fully vaccinated.

Also on Thursday, 5,073 people were inoculated with the first dose and 3,278 were administered the second dose. Of the 5,073 beneficiaries, 4,230 were categorised in the 18 to 44 age group. Also, of the 27,426 healthcare workers, 97.67% have already been vaccinated with the initial dose. Besides, 48,319 frontline workers have also got the first jab.

In the last one week, around 8,724 people in Chandigarh were inoculated daily. However, in the targeted population count, the migrants working in the city are not added. Even then, the UT health department is keeping their focus on vaccinating the migrant and vulnerable people living and working in Chandigarh.

UT keen on inoculating migrants as well

“Hundreds of migrants, who are residents of various Indian states, are presently working and living in Chandigarh. The UT health department is keen on vaccinating every person living in the city, to control the transmissibility of Covid-19. Special camps are being set up in UT’s colonies and rural areas, even during the evening hours, to ensure that each and every migrant is vaccinated. Besides, mobile vans are being sent and door-to-door vaccination drives are being carried out,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services Chandigarh.

Dr Kang added, “Not only migrants, but vulnerable people, including beggars are also being vaccinated even if they don’t have their Aadhaar cards.”

The UT health department, however, does not have any specific figure on how many migrants or people from other states were vaccinated in the city. “Any citizen of India can get vaccinated anywhere in the country, irrespective of their birth state. Many residents of Chandigarh have also got inoculated in other states and vice-a-versa. Our aim is to vaccinate every person living in Chandigarh, no matter where they belong to,” added Dr Kang.