9th century sculpture of Lord Vishnu recovered from Jhelum River in Pulwama
A three-headed stone sculpture of Lord Vishnu, believed to be from the 9th century, was recovered from Jhelum river in the southern district of Pulwama, officials said on Thursday.
The department of archives, archaeology and museums took custody of the structure after police received the idol from the locals of Lelhar village of Kakapora in Pulwama. “It is a ninth century statue of Lord Vishnu, because this school of art was prominent in Awantipora,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, in-charge, deputy director of the department of archives, archaeology and museums. “The status was recovered during extraction of sand from river Jhelum and is in good shape,” he added.
“It is an intact object with finesse. It will be a unique object at our SPS museum, owing to its features like face and incarnations of lion and boar, besides human incarnation. That is why it is three headed,” Beigh said.
The official said that another unique thing about the statue was its greenish colour. “Till now, the stones in our museum are black, but this is a greenish stone,” he said. “This not only has resemblance with the artifacts of Awantipora, but the development of art is also properly highlighted,” he said.
Last year, a black stone idol of Goddess Durga was found in Jhelum during sand extraction, which experts believed was carved locally around 7th or 8th century. The idol was said to be around 1,200-years old.
It was retrieved from Jhelum at Pandrethan area of Srinagar and it had travelled unnoticed to Budgam in a truck where it was found by a resident who informed the police. It was then analysed by the department of archives, archaeology and museums. The idol (8”x6” approx) was of Goddess Durga seated on a lion’s throne along with four attendants.
Youth Congress stages protest in Chandigarh over hike in fuel prices
Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Sector 25 against the hike in fuel prices over the last few days. Speaking on the issue, the outfit's chief, Manoj Lubana said, “As fuel prices were today hiked for the ninth time in the last 10 days, the Chandigarh Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the move.”
St Stephen’s asks DU to allow interviews after CUET kicks in
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday that the central varsity was examining St Stephen's College's request to continue with the practice of holding interviews as part of its undergraduate admission process. Also Read Want to see Delhi University in list of world's 200 best universities: Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh “Minority institutions have some special privileges. They can take 50% students from minority groups and we respect that. However, they want some weightage for interviews as well. I have received a request from Stephen's College and they have sought around 15%, or at least some weightage, for interviews. We are examining the request,” Singh said. St Stephen's administration did not respond to requests for a comment. St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University. St Stephen's also conducts interviews as part of the admission process.
Kashmir political parties push for AFSPA revocation
As Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, the demand for its revocation in Jammu and Kashmir has been raised by mainstream politicians, stating that it is a long-pending demand.
Ludhiana: Teen boy booked for raping eight-year-old neighbour
A teenager has been booked for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Prem Nagar of Haibowal Kalan on Thursday. Lohara resident booked for sexually harassing tenant A resident of Lohara village has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing his tenant, who is a widow. The victim, 37, claimed that she has been living in the accused's house as a tenant for the past few months. After she raised the alarm, the accused fled the house.
Srinagar blaze leaves 37 families homeless
Atleast 37 families were rendered homeless after around 24 residential houses and structures were damaged in a devastating fire in Srinagar on Wednesday night, officials said. They said that the fire erupted in a congested locality of Noor Bagh area of Srinagar during the night hours and spread quickly. Four people, including a firefighter, received minor injuries in the incident and were hospitalised.
