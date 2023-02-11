9th national digital transformation conclave held in Chandigarh

The ninth National Digital Transformation Conclave was organised at a hotel in city’s Industrial Area on Friday.

The focus of the one-day conclave was on reflecting the pressing need for digital transformation in the public sector and its potential to bring positive change through collaborative efforts.

The event witnessed a variety of sessions on implementation of “Digital transformation projects and initiatives” that have significantly enhanced public service efficiency and delivery.

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal and Alkesh Kumar Sharma, secretary, Union ministry of electronics and information technology, attended the inauguration.

Chandigarh information technology (IT) and home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav was the programme chair for the conclave and IT department director Rupesh Kumar co-chaired the event.

Speakers from various departments of central and state governments briefed on how governments across the states were harnessing digital tools and effectively using resources to make the living conditions more efficient through Smart City projects.

“This one-of-a-kind conclave was organised for the first time by the UT administration. The event witnessed senior bureaucrats from across the country, and some major IT and security companies under one roof. More similar conclaves will be organised in the future,” said Rupesh Kumar.

