9-year-old girl murdered by mother, stepfather in Ludhiana

To conceal their involvement in the murder, the couple told the Ludhiana police that they had found the girl unconscious when they had woken up, after which they rushed her to a private hospital; it was found the minor had been strangulated to death
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:44 AM IST
The minor’s murder took place at cattle-feed factory in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated to death by her mother and stepfather at a cattle-feed factory in Humbran on Sunday. The couple has been arrested.

The accused, Pinki and Narinderpal Singh, strangulated the girl, Bharti, and then took her to a private hospital when she lost consciousness. The girl was declared brought dead.

Police said Narinderpal, who was Pinki’s second husband, wanted to get rid of the girl and used to beat her often. The girl’s mother would also thrash her.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Gurpreet Singh said, “At the hospital, the couple told the police that they had found the girl unconscious when they had woken up in the morning, after which they rushed her to the hospital.”

The hospital authorities informed the police, who initiated an investigation. The girl’s body was sent to civil hospital for postmortem, the ACP said. The board of doctors revealed that the girl had been strangulated to death.

“Subsequently, the police rounded up the parents and questioned them. The accused confessed to their crime. A murder case been lodged against them and they have been arrested ,”the ACP said. The couple lived in the cattle-feed factory in Humbran.

